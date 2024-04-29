CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.68. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.34.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 32.45%.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.