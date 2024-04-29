Credit Acceptance (CACC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $47 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Credit Acceptance Trading Up 2.1 %
CACC stock opened at $526.60 on Monday. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $379.77 and a 1-year high of $616.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.08 and its 200-day moving average is $508.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.
Credit Acceptance Company Profile
Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Acceptance
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- DoorDash: 5 Compelling Reasons to Buy the Dip
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.