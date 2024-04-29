Credit Acceptance (CACC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CACC stock opened at $526.60 on Monday. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $379.77 and a 1-year high of $616.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.08 and its 200-day moving average is $508.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total value of $1,431,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total value of $1,431,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

