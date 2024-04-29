Crescent Energy (CRGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.37. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $657.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.12 million. On average, analysts expect Crescent Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CRGY opened at $10.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including Eagle Ford and Uinta basins. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

