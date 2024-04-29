Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $4.60 on Friday. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Culp had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.98 million. Research analysts predict that Culp will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Culp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

