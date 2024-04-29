Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $4.60 on Friday. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.29.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Culp had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.98 million. Research analysts predict that Culp will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Culp
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Kimberly-Clark Proves the Best Offense is a Good Defensive Stock
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.