Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $39,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $57,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 200.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $213.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.89.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $219.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $239.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,130 shares of company stock valued at $958,429. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.