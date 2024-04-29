Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at $713,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of SLM by 25.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SLM by 31.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 684,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at $896,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.16. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

