Dana (DAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Dana has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.350-0.850 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

