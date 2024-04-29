DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 321.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,199. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $57.20 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 158.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

