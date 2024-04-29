Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV) Director Sells C$26,213.00 in Stock

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) Director James Anthony Sabala sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$26,213.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, James Anthony Sabala sold 8,000 shares of Dolly Varden Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$7,840.00.

Dolly Varden Silver stock opened at C$0.97 on Monday. Dolly Varden Silver Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$276.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Dolly Varden Silver ( CVE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolly Varden Silver Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dolly Varden Silver from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

