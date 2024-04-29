Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 53.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,611 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,536,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,656,000 after purchasing an additional 805,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

