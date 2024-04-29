Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 792.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Entrada Therapeutics worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRDA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 59,627 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRDA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entrada Therapeutics

In related news, Director Peter S. Kim purchased 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,484.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,148.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter S. Kim acquired 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $42,484.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,148.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter S. Kim acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $35,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,041.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,896 shares of company stock worth $119,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.32 million, a P/E ratio of -47.88 and a beta of -0.50. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.82 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

