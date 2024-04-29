Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average of $138.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.42, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $250.63.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 203.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

