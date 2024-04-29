Evercore ISI Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $280.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.17.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $273.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

