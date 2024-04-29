Evercore ISI Trims Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price to $44.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.54.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Hub Group stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Hub Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

