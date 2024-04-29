Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Everspin Technologies has set its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.000-0.050 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 14.20%.

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

MRAM opened at $7.58 on Monday. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $160.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Transactions at Everspin Technologies

In other news, VP David Schrenk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $136,823.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Schrenk sold 5,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,968 shares of company stock valued at $590,033. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

