Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1,470.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

EVH opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $556.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

