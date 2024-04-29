Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,351 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 19.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 83,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. The company had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley raised Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXTR

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.