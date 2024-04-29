Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Lowered to $15.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.56.

Fastly stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Fastly has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Fastly had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $551,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,406,024.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $97,318.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 632,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,225,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,406,024.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,201 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,402. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,924,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,051,000 after purchasing an additional 192,076 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fastly by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,057,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,443,000 after buying an additional 998,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 162,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after acquiring an additional 166,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

