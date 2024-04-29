Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 72.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 0.3 %

EPAC opened at $36.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

