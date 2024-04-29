Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,394 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vector Group worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. CWM LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vector Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.
Vector Group Stock Performance
Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.02.
Vector Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.
About Vector Group
Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vector Group
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.