Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,394 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vector Group worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. CWM LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vector Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.60 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About Vector Group

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.