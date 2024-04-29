Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 346.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,399 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Clear Secure worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,110,000 after buying an additional 143,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 28.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,641,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,342,000 after purchasing an additional 811,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 21.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,129,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,591,000 after purchasing an additional 549,946 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,325,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 13.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,637,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,188,000 after purchasing an additional 188,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.75.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous None dividend of $0.25. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

