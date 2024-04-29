Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,611 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 747,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 679,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 103,461 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SPH opened at $19.69 on Monday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.83 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 81.76%.

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

In other news, SVP Neil Scanlon sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $502,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,953.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on Suburban Propane Partners

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

