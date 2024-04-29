Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,060 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Ball Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.