Finance of America Companies (FOA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. On average, analysts expect Finance of America Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Finance of America Companies alerts:

Finance of America Companies Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of FOA stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Finance of America Companies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.