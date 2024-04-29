Finance of America Companies (FOA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. On average, analysts expect Finance of America Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Finance of America Companies Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of FOA stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Finance of America Companies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71.
About Finance of America Companies
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
