First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

