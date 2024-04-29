First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 28th

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FTHY opened at $14.13 on Monday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $14.74.
