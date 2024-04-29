First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 28th

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund alerts:

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTHY opened at $14.13 on Monday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Insider Activity

In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, VP Daniel J. Lindquist acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider William A. Housey, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $165,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel J. Lindquist bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 93,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,750 in the last 90 days.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.