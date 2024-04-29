Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDL

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.