Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

NYSE:FOR opened at $31.33 on Friday. Forestar Group has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 60.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 131,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 918.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 82.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

