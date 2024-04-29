Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 16th

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Franklin Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $102.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

