Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Argus from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $50.50 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

