GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $101,000 in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LESL. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,429,000 after buying an additional 8,398,488 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after buying an additional 6,346,377 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078,768 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth $7,423,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,954,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 923,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.19 million, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. Analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

