GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $114,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ball by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ball by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,138,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,248,000 after acquiring an additional 115,133 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,126,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,662,000 after buying an additional 95,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ball by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,764,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after buying an additional 234,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,577,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,284,000 after buying an additional 37,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $69.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BALL. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

