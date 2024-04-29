Geneva Partners LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 4.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 236.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 149,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,920,000 after acquiring an additional 105,144 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 9,297.9% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 52,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 52,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 23,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $877.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $854.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.76. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.25 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

