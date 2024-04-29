Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $12,420,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $159.93 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average of $142.92.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

