Golden State Equity Partners Buys 400 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,139 shares of company stock worth $8,977,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $64.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

