Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 1,815 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after acquiring an additional 138,406 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,391,000. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 706,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,866,000 after purchasing an additional 98,819 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Diageo by 43.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,977,000 after purchasing an additional 97,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $138.64 on Monday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average of $146.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.