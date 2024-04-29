Golden State Equity Partners Decreases Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,109,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51,616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 273,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIW opened at $99.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $102.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.97.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.