Golden State Equity Partners Decreases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in TC Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 70.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,495 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 540.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,117,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,257,000 after buying an additional 2,630,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TC Energy by 42.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,821,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,719,000 after buying an additional 2,034,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TC Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,567,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 1,901,838 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TRP opened at $36.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 139.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

