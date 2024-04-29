Golden State Equity Partners Invests $222,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 20,591.7% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $64.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Kimberly-Clark Proves the Best Offense is a Good Defensive Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.