Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $44.77 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

