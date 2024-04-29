Golden State Equity Partners Purchases New Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 66,524 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.