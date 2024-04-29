Golden State Equity Partners Sells 136 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Micron Technology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,890 shares of company stock worth $29,738,667 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $114.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

