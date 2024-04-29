Golden State Equity Partners Takes Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 553 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $3,331,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD stock opened at $407.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.14. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $452.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. DA Davidson began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.90.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

