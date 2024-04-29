Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of C$210.96 million during the quarter.

TSE:GTE opened at C$11.47 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.82 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$370.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

