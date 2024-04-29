Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,200 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,419 shares of company stock worth $18,571,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $45.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Varonis Systems

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.