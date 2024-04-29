Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 4.6 %

HOG stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

