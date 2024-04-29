Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Samsara were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Samsara by 23.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Samsara by 22.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. Loop Capital started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Samsara Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $35.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 1.56. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $40.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $3,160,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,512,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 92,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $2,943,626.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 655,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,945,505.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $3,160,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,512,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,697,460 shares of company stock valued at $58,340,865. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.