Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 94,540 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after purchasing an additional 386,717 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Wayfair by 3,978.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 358,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after buying an additional 297,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.21.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 51,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,222. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Price Performance

W opened at $52.01 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.