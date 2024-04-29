HC Wainwright Cuts Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $5.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $88.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 405.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

