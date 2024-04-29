Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 3,390 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2,897.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $55.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $65.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1998 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

